DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

HOG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

