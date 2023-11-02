Daniel J. O’connor Sells 50,012 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

AMAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

