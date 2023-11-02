Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.95% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

