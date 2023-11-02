Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded at Jonestrading

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.