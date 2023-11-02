Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Down 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.