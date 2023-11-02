Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DENN. Benchmark lowered their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.81%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.