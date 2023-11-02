Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Direct Digital has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of DRCT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

