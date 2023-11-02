Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Direct Digital has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
Shares of DRCT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
