Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 4,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Get Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.