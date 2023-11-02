Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.
