Doximity (DOCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Doximity has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Doximity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Doximity by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Doximity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.