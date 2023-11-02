Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($1.33). The firm had revenue of C$47.02 million during the quarter.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
