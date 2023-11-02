ECARX (ECX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ECARX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECX stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

In other ECARX news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 47,257 shares of ECARX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $156,893.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the second quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

