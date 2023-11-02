Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $28,712,853,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 757,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 207,226 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

