Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elior Group

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

(Get Free Report

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.