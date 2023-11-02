Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Down 5.3%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 70,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 89,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 164.01% and a negative net margin of 207.13%.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

