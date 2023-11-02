Enviva (EVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Enviva to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $314.38 million. On average, analysts expect Enviva to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

