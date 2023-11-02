Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $61,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

EQNR stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

