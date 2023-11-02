Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

