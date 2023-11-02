Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,160. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

