European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 771 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 771 ($9.38). Approximately 87,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 172,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763 ($9.28).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £745.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,352.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 788.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.47.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

European Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from European Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.44%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,739.13%.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.