EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 26.7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) was down 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

EV Biologics Stock Down 26.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

About EV Biologics

(Get Free Report)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.