Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 263.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $316.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 780.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

