Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Shares Down 7%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

