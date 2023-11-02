First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

