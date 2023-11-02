First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.45, but opened at $148.49. First Solar shares last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 753,523 shares changing hands.

The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.40.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

