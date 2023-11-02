Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Erin Mcsweeney Sells 9,500 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flex by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

