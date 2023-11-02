Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million for the quarter.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Price Performance

TSE FEC opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$14.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontera Energy

About Frontera Energy

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.