Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million for the quarter.
TSE FEC opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$14.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.90.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
