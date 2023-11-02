Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULCC. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.48.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

