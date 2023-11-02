FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
