FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.