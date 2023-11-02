FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Raymond James

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.46.

TSE:PKI opened at C$42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$42.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

