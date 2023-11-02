FY2024 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFS. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

