FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $77.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

