FY2026 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Lowered by B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIA stock opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

