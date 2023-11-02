Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPP. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

