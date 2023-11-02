GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading Up 11%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 529,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

GBS Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GBS by 65.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

