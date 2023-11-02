GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cormark downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.33.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$37.04 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$36.77 and a 1-year high of C$50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.25). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$598.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.4891089 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

