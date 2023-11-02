Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Lifted to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $15.81 on Monday. Genelux has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,338.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,441,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,743,503.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,759. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

