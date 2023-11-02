German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,131 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $94,023.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,627.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 5,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,131 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,627.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,094. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

