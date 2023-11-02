Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

