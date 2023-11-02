Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $282,625.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

