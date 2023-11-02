Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

