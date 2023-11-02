GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.89. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoHealth Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $14.02 on Thursday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
