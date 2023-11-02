GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.89. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $14.02 on Thursday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GoHealth by 4,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GoHealth by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GoHealth by 156,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GoHealth by 1,489.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

