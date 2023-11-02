Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.