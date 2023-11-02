Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Down 2.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graybug Vision by 284.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.