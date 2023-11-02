Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDOT stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 389,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

