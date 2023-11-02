Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 17.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Down 17.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. Greenbriar Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

