Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBI opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

