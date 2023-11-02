Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

HLIT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 47.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Harmonic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 739,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 15.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,017,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 132,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

