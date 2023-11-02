HC Wainwright Increases Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target to $20.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 365.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

