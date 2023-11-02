HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Down 0.1 %

HEI opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. HEICO has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

